Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE PBF traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 4,675,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.