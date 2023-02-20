Mizuho Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $136.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.92.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.44. 9,287,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

