Mizuho Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $101.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of CF stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 289,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

