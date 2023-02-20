Mina (MINA) Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Mina has a market cap of $888.87 million and $96.36 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 844,682,628 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 844,148,545.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.00656605 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $88,604,038.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

