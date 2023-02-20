Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.65 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.45.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

