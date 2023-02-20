Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $1.44

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00005798 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $83.79 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.44508484 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,576.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

