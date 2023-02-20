MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.49 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $182.15 million and $6.49 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $40.95 or 0.00165166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00215983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,793.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 40.66917691 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,733,716.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

