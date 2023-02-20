Metawar (METAWAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $134.71 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $134.71 million and $15.03 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00067622 USD and is up 21.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

