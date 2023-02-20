Metahero Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $856,226.84 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and $856,226.84 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.01277878 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013622 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00035663 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.01638705 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

