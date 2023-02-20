Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,569 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $85,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,474,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

