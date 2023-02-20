mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) & SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Financial Analysis

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCloud Technologies has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and mCloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.15 million 2.75 -$55.64 million N/A N/A mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.78 -$35.37 million ($0.10) -9.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

mCloud Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

2.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A mCloud Technologies -1.66% N/A -14.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SharpLink Gaming and mCloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A mCloud Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

mCloud Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 129.59%. Given mCloud Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats mCloud Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

(Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International). The Affiliate Marketing Services (United States) segment collects information on potential U.S. domiciled sports bettors, connects them with contextual sports betting content, and converts them to paying sports betting customers. The Sports Gaming Client Services segment provides its clients with development, hosting, operations, maintenance and service of free-to-play games and contests. The Enterprise TEM segment is a global provider of solutions for telecommunications expense management, enterprise mobility management, call usage and accounting software. The Affiliate Marketing Services (International) segment is an iGaming and affiliate marketing network, focused on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partner

About mCloud Technologies

(Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.