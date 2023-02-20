Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Raised to $130.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.94. 248,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,903. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

