Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $175,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,455,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $231,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.0% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 28,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 656,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.44 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.