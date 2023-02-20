ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

