Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Magna International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.60. 1,116,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,667. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

