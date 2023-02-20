Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Analog Devices comprises 0.2% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.71. 3,774,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average of $160.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

