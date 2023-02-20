Lumi Credits Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $279.51 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

