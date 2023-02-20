Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LPX. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

