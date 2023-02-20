Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 5.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LMT traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $475.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.