Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Raised to $28.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.36.

Livent Stock Performance

Livent stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,249. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

