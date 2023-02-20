Liquity (LQTY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00004438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $100.24 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,847,331 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

