Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lincoln National worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 704.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $33.82. 2,562,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

