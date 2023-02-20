Light Street Capital Management LLC Sells 717,321 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Light Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,321 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment comprises 5.7% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Accel Entertainment worth $22,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. 134,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,227. The company has a market cap of $826.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $288,491.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.