Light Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,816 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises approximately 4.7% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of AppLovin worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.81.

Shares of APP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.99. 2,701,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,407,878. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

