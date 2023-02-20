Light Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Light Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,553 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for 0.4% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 1,223,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,139. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

