Light Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Light Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,553 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for 0.4% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Smartsheet Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 1,223,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,139. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.