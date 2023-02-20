Light Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,000. indie Semiconductor accounts for approximately 3.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,514 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,040,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 699,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 5,715,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,706. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INDI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.