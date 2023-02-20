Lido wstETH One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.87 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,892.75 or 0.07597289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $18.87 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00424316 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,980.87 or 0.28107467 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Lido wstETH
Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.
Buying and Selling Lido wstETH
