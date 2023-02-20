LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,125 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for approximately 6.0% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned approximately 1.23% of LHC Group worth $62,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LHC Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LHC Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

LHCG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.01. 1,191,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

