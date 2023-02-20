Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 516.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.09. 2,850,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,576. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

