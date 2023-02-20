Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Lowered to $124.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.43.

LDOS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.24. 1,282,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $111.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after acquiring an additional 124,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

