Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 452,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.