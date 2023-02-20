Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,957 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.