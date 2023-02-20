Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Capital Southwest worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 30.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 169,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 58.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.9 %

CSWC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 151.82%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Further Reading

