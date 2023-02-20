Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC remained flat at $13.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,909. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

