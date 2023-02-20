LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
LVTX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 206,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,703. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.38.
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
