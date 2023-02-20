Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Insperity accounts for about 3.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 1.06% of Insperity worth $41,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Profile

NYSE:NSP traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 320,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $125.95.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

