Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 35,929 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,929 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 1.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of First Citizens BancShares worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $12.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $761.50. The company had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

