Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $78.40 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 6.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Cigna worth $78,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,997. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

