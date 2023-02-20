Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $47.39 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises about 4.0% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $47,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

GPI traded up $7.25 on Monday, reaching $239.74. The stock had a trading volume of 178,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,391. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

