Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

DNUT has been the topic of several other reports. CL King upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,009. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

