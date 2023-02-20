Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 10,134,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

