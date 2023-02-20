Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.29 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

