Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $191.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.04. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

