KonPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.12 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $114.99 million and approximately $19.12 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

