KOK One Day Volume Hits $201,363.88 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. KOK has a total market cap of $41.42 million and $201,363.88 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0832697 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $214,390.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

