KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0832

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, KOK has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $41.59 million and approximately $702,609.98 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00045303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003965 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00215976 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,743.06 or 0.99942308 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08294203 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $279,429.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

