KOK 24-Hour Volume Tops $253,789.80 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $41.58 million and approximately $253,789.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018979 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00216834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0832697 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $214,390.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.