Khrom Capital Management LLC Buys 94,971 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 87.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 17.1% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $111.17. 2,651,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

