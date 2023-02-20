Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,479 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $38,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

KEYS stock opened at $185.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

