Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Keyera Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.08. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.17.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

